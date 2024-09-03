A NORTH Cornwall town is inviting residents to help plan this year’s Christmas lights event.
Bodmin Christmas Lights Committee is a group of volunteers that help make the town a Grinch free zone by delivering a sparkling display of lights each year.
They have launched an appeal for more volunteers to come and join the committee, specifically their event planning team to ensure that the 2024 event builds on the success of last year’s event which saw new lights set the town sparkling at festive time.
In the appeal, a spokesperson for the Bodmin Christmas Lights Committee said: “Help plan Bodmin’s magical Christmas lights switch on! We’re looking for organised and creative volunteers to join our event planning team. If you are passionate about event planning, crowd management or health and safety, this is your chance to help make one of Bodmin’s most anticipated events a success.
“Role highlights include getting involved in planning the switch on event, help manage crowds and ensure a safe, fun experience for all. Collaborate with local partners and fellow volunteers.
“Be part of the team that makes a difference in our community. To find out more, email [email protected]”.