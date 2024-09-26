THE sun greeted the fun of the fete held by Bodmin Hospital League of Friends.
The event was held at Fair Park with the assistance of Bodmin Town Council who helped with equipment for the event and use of the land.
The fete had originally been scheduled for June, but, because Fair Park had been under repair at the time, it had to be postponed until September.
The fete was opened by Neil Caddy, with the music and entertainment provided by Tina and her team as well as the talented young dancers of KBSK and Future Youth Dance.
Ward stalls, Bodmin Hospital League of Friends stalls, Inner Wheel and multiple stalls were ladened with goodies, games and all sorts of delights, while Hugs Foundation stole hearts with their beautiful miniature ponies making it a very busy and enjoyable afternoon for all.
Fete organiser, Jess Finnemore and all the committee would like to thank everyone who helped in so many ways.