THE organisers behind a vastly popular public fireworks event have issued a warning ahead of tonight’s display.
The joint fireworks committee, which organises the annual firework display in the Bodmin Priory Car Park have warned against unauthorised traders in addition to a ban on bringing dogs to the event.
While the impact that firework displays can have on dogs is well documented, the organisers have made it clear that dogs will not be permitted inside Priory Park.
They said: “No dogs will be allowed in our display.
“We respectfully request that you do not bring dogs to our event on Tuesday the 5th of November. Sorry, but we will refuse entry to any one with a dog.”
Another warning from the organisers ahead of the event concerned street sellers outside of the boundary of the car park where it is held.
Wishing to encourage people to buy inside the car park in order to benefit the fireworks committee’s fundraising for next year’s events, they added: “Just say no! The street sellers outside of Priory Park are not contributing to our event.
“You can buy your light ups etc from our teams inside Priory car park and inside the gates.
“The street sellers are not supporting our event in any way.”