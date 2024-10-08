THE Bodmin Family Hub has undergone an expansion and makeover so it can now offer even more support to local parents, carers, children and young people.
The facility, on Fore Street, has been helping families for 16 years as part of Cornwall Council’s Start for Life programme and around 700 people use it every month.
Work has just finished on four new service delivery spaces for both families and professionals including: A purpose-built activity space for children under five, a comfortable ‘huddle room’ and calm space, a multipurpose activity space which can be adapted to suit any session and a purpose-built training space with the latest technology in video conferencing and presenting.
The hub also boasts a newly-fitted accessible kitchen space that can be used for sessions alongside the activity spaces.
For professionals there is a hot-desking space with new computer equipment, and a staff collaboration space encouraging multi-agency working and networking, ensuring families get the right support at the right time.
People are invited to have a look around the Family Hub on Saturday, October 19, between 10am and 1pm.
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, cabinet member for children and families at Cornwall Council, said: “It’s wonderful that families in Bodmin can now make use of this revamped Family Hub, and all of the support it provides.
“Places like this are really important for parents and carers who might need a helping hand on their parenting journey, or just want a safe space to connect with peers and make new friends.
“Family Hubs bring services together helping parents, carers, children and young people to access the support they need more easily. This can be anything from support with breast feeding and mental health to guidance on how to give children a head start on their learning.
“I’m extremely proud that Cornwall is leading the way in early years help and continues to be a brilliant place to be a child and grow up.”
Cornwall has 23 Family Hubs delivering child and family services from pre-birth to 19 years, or up to 25 years for young adults with additional needs.
Ben Davies, service director for children and family services at Cornwall Council, added: “Early Help’ is at the heart of our whole approach to helping families in Cornwall - helping more families earlier and more effectively. Family Hubs are a huge part of that, providing families with easy access to a wide range of education, health and social care services close to where they live so that they get the right support at the right time as their babies and children grow up.
“We have some fantastic practitioners who are helping to transform children’s lives and I am extremely proud of the work they are doing.”