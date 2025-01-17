THE Hugs Foundation, a charity that offers rescue and rehoming of horses and ponies, as well as wellbeing support to families have been awarded a grant of £8,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.
The grant will enabled the charity to create an eco-friendly, interactive, sustainable play area that will offer a facility where families who have children with complex needs can relax, build confidence, engage in imaginative play, have fun and learn new skills.
Laura Dennis, Fundraising Manager at The Hugs Foundation said: "The Hugs Foundation are absolutely thrilled to have received this incredible grant from the Morrisons Foundation.
“With this funding, we have been able to install a fantastic new facility for our children and young people's well-being project, an eco-friendly sensory trail to aid emotional regulation and help with strength, coordination and safe risk taking.
“We are excited for our local community to have this amazing new facility. Thank you to the Morrisons Foundation for their kindness and helping so many communities in need."
Martin Henderson, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in Bodmin, recommended the charity as part of the Morrisons Foundation’s ‘Community Spaces Fund’ which was established to celebrate the supermarket’s 125th Anniversary.
The fund invited 125 charities to apply for a share of £1 million with grants of up to £8,000 each to enhance community spaces and local facilities, helping them to make a difference for many more years to come.
Martin said: “It is an absolute pleasure to make this donation to such a wonderful, local charity. The Hugs Foundation helps literally hundreds of children every year, many of which have additional and complex needs, so this new play area will make a huge difference to the lives of families for many years to come.”
“I’m delighted that my recommendation of The Hugs Foundation was able to be supported by the Morrisons Foundation.”