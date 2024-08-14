THE South West has seen a boom in start-ups with animals at their heart in the last few years, thanks to the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.
The Start Up Loans programme has delivered more than £90-million in loans to businesses in the South West. And the programme has seen a significant number of animal-focussed businesses taking up the opportunity. These range from start-ups centred on healing pets to the therapeutic use of animals to offer comfort to those with mental health issues.
The theme of entrepreneurs turning their passion for animals into a business comes amid a widely reported increase in UK pet ownership which in turn has led to increased demand for veterinary, nutrition, animal care and pet-related products and services. Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that UK expenditure on pets and related products rose for the sixth consecutive year in 2023 to almost £10.6-billion.
Louise McCoy, small business lending commercial managing director from the British Business Bank said: “Our Start Up Loans programme offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to turn their passion into a business, whether that’s animals helping people experiencing mental health issues or offering support to pets that need extra care. It’s clear that there is no one size fits all to successful businesses in the South West and our programme continues to boost access to finance in the region for those looking to take the next step in their business journey.”
One of those beneficiaries is located on Bodmin Moor. After three years spent training and building up experience, Lisa Deacon set up Equine Connect in 2021 to provide therapy through interaction with horses. The keen rider has always loved being around horses and knew that bond between animals and humans can be an incredible force for good.
People of all ages with a range of mental health issues, including trauma or post-traumatic stress disorder can come to the Equine Connect site in Bodmin to spend time with Lisa’s horses and ponies.
A £25,000 loan through British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans scheme helped fund the cost of more equipment and infrastructure for her farmyard base. The money was also used to create a therapy ‘safe corner’ for children to feel at home.
“Basically, it was for all the things I needed to help me run the business and I just didn’t have that extra bit of money lying around,” said Lisa. “I’m a one-woman-band, so anything that I can use or buy to help me is really important.”
Lisa says the money has provided a huge boost to Equine Connect and allowed her to ‘get going’, offering carefully tailored packages of assisted therapy.