A DRIVER more than three times over the legal drink drive limit has been pulled over by one of Devon and Cornwall Police’s dedicated road safety teams.
No Excuse are a dedicated road safety team working with Devon and Cornwall Police. This week, the team announced that they had successfully stopped a drink driver in Bodmin.
At 4pm on Wednesday, February 7 the team pulled over a Vauxhall Astra van after it had been weaving in the road.
A spokesperson from the group explained: “Male driver appeared drunk and failed the roadside breath test so arrested.”
The legal alcohol breath limit is 35, however, the driver was reported to have blown a score of 108.