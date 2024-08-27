A LOCAL dog and her owner are celebrating their success at the world-renowned Kennel Club International Agility Festival.
Chloe Brown, from Bodmin and her one-year-old Shetland Sheepdog, Flare, took first place in the Medium Kennel Club Starters Cup Final on Friday, August 9 qualifying the pair to compete at The London International Horse Show this December.
Excited owner, Chloe, who has been competing in agility for 18 years, said of their achievement: “Winning the Starters Cup was a big surprise for me. I was super happy with Flare and pleased her little mate, Frankie, came second too. I also picked up a few wins with my cocker spaniel, Sass, as well, I am really pleased with how she is running.”
The action-packed four-day festival, which is supported by Skinner’s, saw dogs of every size, shape and breed flock to Oakham to demonstrate their mastery in navigating the jumps, weaves and tunnels.
Ben Skinner, of Skinner’s, said: “A huge congratulations to each of the winners and participants of the Kennel Club International Agility Festival. It is a pleasure to see all these amazing dogs and their owners take part in the competitions – we are always proud to sponsor this wonderful event.
“It is inspiring to see the dedication and skill demonstrated at these events. Everyone who has taken part should be very proud of their achievements in the ring.”
Catherine Guiver, Head of Events at The Kennel Club, said: “We were so impressed by the talents displayed at this year’s International Agility festival! A huge congratulations to all the dogs and handlers that took part, and we look forward to seeing the winners of the Starters Cup compete in the arena at the London International Horse Show this December.”