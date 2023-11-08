The Bodmin community has teamed up for a night of entertainment in aid of Bodmin College's performing arts programme.
Titled 'our kind of music', young people from three Cornish schools will perform their talents before an audience with tickets still available.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Rotary Club said: "This is going to be a fabulous evening showcasing the musical talents of young people from Bodmin College, Newquay Tretherras and Penrice Academy. The fabulous line up features a variety of ensembles, bands, groups and soloists. So there is something for everyone from a steel band, Indie Rock and many amazing voices.
"Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm. Adult tickets cost £6, tickets for children (under 16) cost £4 and a family ticket ( 2 adults and 2 children) costs £15. Any profits will help to ensure that our young people can continue to benefit from the incredible work that Bodmin College does with their performing arts programme.
"Bodmin Inner Wheel will be selling refreshments and we will also have a raffle with some great prizes including family tickets for the Bodmin and Wenford Railway and the Bodmin Jail Attraction. The raffle will raise funds to help young people in Bodmin this Christmas."