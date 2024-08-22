THERE were lots of smiles and happy tears as Bodmin College’s Class of 2024 opened their exam results, surrounded by their friends, families and teachers.
Students achieved top grades in a wide variety of subjects including Art, Textiles, Food, Media and Photography. This reflects Bodmin College’s commitment to providing high-quality teaching in creative industry subjects.
Head of School, Miss Claire White, commented: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our Class of 2024. They have shown determination throughout their journey at Bodmin College and have achieved results that are the best the school has seen since before COVID.
“When you put into context that their time in school was disrupted during Year 7 by the pandemic and subsequent years required resilience, commitment and hard work, we are even more admiring of what they’re collectively achieved. We wish our Year 11 the very best in the next stage of their education and look forward to seeing their successes.”
Standout successes include Ruby who received a grade 9 in English Language. She commented: “I’m really pleased with my results and I want to thank my teachers for all their help and support.” Ruby plans to now study A level Law, Psychology and Sociology.
Natasha was so happy to gain a 9 in Art and had a special surprise when she opened her results to find a letter from the exam board explaining that she had one of the highest marks in the country. Natasha is planning to study Engineering with hopes of pursuing a career in aerospace engineering.
Michelle achieved the highest progress score at Bodmin College with high grades in History, English and Geography, she commented: “I’m so pleased that the hard work has paid off. I think it’s important to believe in yourself and do the best that you can. Don’t doubt yourself because it won’t help you in your exams.”
Twins Jonny and Tilly were thrilled with their results, both securing grade 9 in Art. Tilly also gained a grade 9 in English Language and hopes to pursue a career in film production. Jonny excelled with grade 8s in Photography, Geography and Science and is planning a future career in illustration.
Rose scooped grade 8s in Maths, Physics and Geography and 7s in English and Biology, she wants to become a Midwife and is looking forward to studying A level Science and Maths. She said: “My teachers have definitely helped to build my confident.”
Taia is off to study Animal Management at Duchy College after opening some excellent results, including Animal Care, which she really enjoyed at Bodmin College.
Muki enjoyed his time at Bodmin College and was happy to discover he had received grades 7s, 8s and 9s across a range of subjects including Maths, History, Art, Physics and Chemistry. He plans to study A levels before going to university.
Bodmin College offers a wide range of high quality academic, vocational, creative and sporting courses with small class sizes, personalised support, excellent teaching and a strong sense of community that inspires aspiration and ambition in each and every student.