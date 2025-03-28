EVENTS to raise money and find the carnival kings and queens for Bodmin Carnival are set to take place this April.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Carnival said: “We have a big Bingo fundraiser with a fabulous raffle. This event has been supported by many local businesses who have donated some amazing prizes. Please save the date and come support this event on Monday April 21 in the Shire House Suite - eyes down at 7.30pm.
“We also have our very important Royalty choosing event on Saturday April 26 in the Shire House Suite at 1pm. We are seeking a Carnival Queen, Fairy Queen and Carnival King to represent Bodmin at our Carnival and other Carnivals in the area.
“Application forms are available now from the Town Council reception or email your details to [email protected]