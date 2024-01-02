RESIDENTS of a Bodmin nursing home were given a true winter wonderland festive experience ahead of Christmas.
The team at Castle Hill care home brought festive joy by transforming the dining room into a wonderland, which included a visit from reindeers and staff dressed up for the occasion.
Residents at the home, including 101-year old Joan, were kept completely in the dark ahead of the big day, with the event being a surprise.
A spokesperson for the care home said: “Santa and I have been keeping a big secret from our residents. We transformed our Sunflower Dining Room and family and friends came to join us in Winter Wonderland with Santa and Mrs Claus.
“The most wonderful thing was that we also had two reindeer with us as well! If you could have seen the look on the faces of our residents as they came through to see what the secret was all about.
“Staff and families had managed to keep it quiet for weeks and it was a truly magical and amazing experience for all.
“A special shout out to Team Castle Hill who helped pull this adventure together.”