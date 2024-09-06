A spokesperson said: “Bodmin Tidy it Team found another huge haul of bottles today, 98 in total. We could not remove them without our brilliant trolley. Along with that Debs and Andy brought five bags they collected along Castle Canyke Road and Tom another two bags from the circular walk along Castle St, behind Callywith College and Launceston Road. To that we added another nine bags. 14 bags of rubbish and 12 recycling this week.