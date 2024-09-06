A COMMUNITY group said it was ‘frustrated’ after finding a large quantity of rubbish in a short time.
Bodmin BlueTiTs (tidy it team) said that on its most recent clean, they found a haul of 98 bottles among the litter picked up by the group.
They added despite that, they were proud of the difference their volunteers made.
A spokesperson said: “Bodmin Tidy it Team found another huge haul of bottles today, 98 in total. We could not remove them without our brilliant trolley. Along with that Debs and Andy brought five bags they collected along Castle Canyke Road and Tom another two bags from the circular walk along Castle St, behind Callywith College and Launceston Road. To that we added another nine bags. 14 bags of rubbish and 12 recycling this week.
“Our running total is now 634. It can be very frustrating to find so much rubbish in a short amount of time but we all feel proud of the difference we make to our community.
“A massive thanks as always to Nigel, Tom, Jeremy, Richard, Anne, Debs, Andy, Trish and Gary and also Biffa and Clean Cornwall.”
The group meet weekly with updates issued on social media of how to join in.