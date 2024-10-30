THE Bodmin BlueTiTs have continued on their mission to make their town a little more litter-free, with their latest haul at a road near to the Camel Trail.
The voluntary community group, which meet on the majority of Wednesdays to litter pick, garden and socialise, described their latest pick as ‘shocking’, in reference to the amount of litter they discovered.
One day’s pick saw the group collect 30 bags of litter, comprising of 16 bags to be recycled and 14 bags to be binned. Their running total for the year stands at 795.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin BlueTiTs said: “We collected a shocking amount of rubbish today, particularly the five bags of bottles from the path running behind trees along Scarlett's Well Road. We cleared them only six weeks ago.
“Debs brought five bags, four bags dragged from the hedge, 16 bags of recycling and 14 rubbish. Our running total is 795.
“Thanks everyone for working so hard - Debs, Andy, Trish, Gary, Nigel, Steve, Tom, Sue and Jeremy. Thanks also to the chap from Biffa who arrived to join us for our picture and removing the rubbish.
“Our next litter pick will be on November 13th at 10am at Burden Close. Everyone welcome!”