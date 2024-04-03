A GROUP of volunteers who meet to help keep Bodmin looking tidy have celebrated their success.
The Bodmin BlueTIT (Tidy it Team) group, comprising of volunteers have confirmed that in their latest event, they collected a staggering 27 bags of rubbish.
As well as litter picking, the group of volunteers, who aim to do their bit for the town as well as meeting new friends and socialising, have taken the responsibility for looking after plants in some of Bodmin’s community spaces. One of these is helping with the ‘make space for nature’ scheme at Tredanek Meadows, near to the Priory Park.
Their most recent work at the meadow included the spreading of wood chippings on flower beds and they will continue to organise sessions throughout the year at the meadow.
Not all of what the volunteers collect during their litter picking sessions, held on the majority of Wednesdays at differing locations across the town, go into landfill. It is collected and sorted by the team, with nearly half of what was collected in their most recent picks being recycled.
The group’s running total for bags of litter collected currently stands at 320 bags, with the team joined on their most recent meet by Cllr Jenny Cruse, the Cornwall Council member for Lanivet, Blisland and Bodmin St Lawrence.
A spokesperson for the group said after their most recent pick: “Great team work today! Lots of busy BlueTiT volunteers collected 27 bags of rubbish in just one hour. You can tell by the smiley faces that we enjoy making a difference!
“Huge number of bottles removed from the path near the Jail behind the hedge towards Scarlett's Well. If only people would take them home and recycle them!
“13 bags of recycling and 17 bags of rubbish. Our running total is 320 bags.
“Thank you all so much for helping to do what we do - Anne, Trish, Nigel, Tom, Vince, Andy, Debs, Steve, Lynne, Stephen, Wendy, Linda, Jenny, Sue and Pauline and thanks to Biffa and Clean Cornwall.”
The location of upcoming meetings is announced on local social media groups.