One of the largest steam fairs in the south west will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on July 26 to 28.
Since its first event in 1999, the Boconnoc Steam Fair has attracted ever-growing crowds to admire an amazing collection of engines and vehicles.
More than 12,000 visitors flock to Lostwithiel each year for a week where Boconnoc comes alive with buzzing crowds, dozens of vehicles, and puffs of smoke.
The show features an extravaganza of full size and miniature steam engines, motorcycles, tractors, classic cars, stationary working engines as well as commercial and military vehicles.
Plenty of events will be taking place in the main ring including the popular family dog show. Among the trade stands and craft tents, there will also be a tent on the lawn dedicated to miniatures including model aircrafts, cannons, and battleships which will be another draw.
Visitors can also enjoy a wide variety of food and drink, including a refreshment marquee and bar as well as a range of outlets throughout the weekend.
When evening descends, more entertainment begins where the beer tent hosts live-music, while others can take a spin on the dodgems or go on other carnival attractions.
For more information on the event, visit boconnocsteamfair.co.uk/shop