A PICTURESQUE Cornish Estate is making significant strides in its commitment to sustainability with a series of high-impact initiatives.
As part of this month’s Carbon Literacy Action Day, Boconnoc Estate, near Lostwithiel, have been hard at work doing their bit to reduce their carbon footprint, enhance the use of renewable energy, as well as provide new and innovative services for staff and guests.
Work started last month with the installation of four electric vehicle chargers and it has since continued with the purchase of an electric golf buggy for staff use, providing an environmentally friendly way to move around the expansive grounds, and the extension of the estate’s current biomass boiler, allowing Boconnoc House and three cottages on site to run entirely on renewable energy.
Other initiatives implemented have seen Boconnoc partner with Plymouth University to welcome a Net Zero intern, who will be responsible for calculating the estate’s carbon footprint; staff completing carbon literacy courses; as well as apples from the estate’s orchard being harvested and pressed by local juice maker Rame Rectory.
In exchange, Boconnoc received 300 bottles of its own apple juice, which will be used for upcoming weddings and events, further promoting local produce and sustainability.