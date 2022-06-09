Boconnoc Estate plants 28 elm trees to mark The Queen’s 70 years anniversary

IN time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Boconnoc Estate has planted 28 elm trees to mark The Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

English elms once grew luxuriantly on the pastureland round Boconnoc House. As its contribution to the Queen’s Green Canopy sponsored by the Duke of Cornwall, the estate is introducing new kinds of elm believed to be resistant to the disease which all but wiped out these beautiful trees in England.

Seven groups in a sequence of one tree to seven mark the seven decades of Her Majesty’s reign all of which can be seen from in front of the War Memorial at the heart of the estate. Each group is of a different sort of elm tree, between them bred from genetic material drawn from as far apart as Europe, North America, Asia and Japan in the search for truly resistant strains.