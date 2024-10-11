VOLUNTEER growers have been recognised for their efforts in keeping a town full of beautiful floral displays.
Liskeard in Bloom (LIB) came away from the South West in Bloom Awards with three Silver Gilts: two in the Business, Leisure and Tourism category, for The Workshed and Flowers of Fore Street respectively, and one presented to the town overall in the Cornwall Village Pennant.
LIB members John Hesketh and Lynette Rule travelled to Bath to find out how Liskeard had fared against category contenders Burnham on Sea and Crediton. John and Lynette are pictured with Liskeard mayor Christina Whitty and South West in Bloom patron Emma Fellowes.