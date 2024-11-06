SOMETIMES in life, there’s a story which reaches the heartstrings in a way that nothing else possibly could.
The National Animal Welfare Trust, Cornwall have shared one about a beautiful young kitten who has had the very worst of starts to life, and has a special story. A kitten found cold, alone, and blind... Meet Donut.
At three weeks old, she was discovered abandoned in a lady’s garden near to the headquarters of the charity in Cornwall. Against all the odds, she’s set to find a new home in time for the new year.
Amy Hall, the fundraising and supporter relations officer for NAWT, said: “Donut was found at around three weeks old in someone’s garden. Whilst gardening, a local lady heard a noise and discovered a tiny black and white kitten, lost, cold, lifeless and alone.
“After looking for her mum with no success, the little one was brought to the local vets for some TLC and fluids, and with nobody coming forward as the kittens owner, she came up to NAWT, and was given her new name!
“She was initially very weak, we do not know how long she had been away from her mum. Staff have worked with her every day and night since her arrival. Checking on Donut, bottle feeding her, helping her to wee and poo, and giving her any medications needed, and we are happy to say Donut is getting stronger (and sassier!) by the day!
“At three weeks old, Donut should have still been feeding from her mum, but we have done everything we can for her in her place.
“On arrival it was noted that Donut's eyes were looking gunky and needed regular cleaning. After further monitoring and a visit from the vet, it was discovered that Donut is in fact blind.
“That brings us to today. Donut is still having through the night feeds and interaction from staff, we have been introducing toys with different sounds to help her develop and giving Donut all the love she deserves.
“Thanks to her finder, the vets, our supporters, and the team at NAWT Cornwall, Donut will hopefully be safe and sound in a home right for her and her disability by Christmas. And it's one less homeless animal on the streets as we head into the cold months.
“If you would like to keep up with Donuts journey, stay tuned as we will update you along the way! She is still too young for us to think about rehoming just yet so no applications or interests will be taken right now.”
An appeal to support Donut and the charity with her medical bills, food and more can be found by visiting www.nawt.org.uk/donate/ and selecting Cornwall in the dropdown.