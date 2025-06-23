CORNWALL’S biggest and most colourful family-friendly fun run was held at RAF St Mawgan on Saturday, which raised £100,000 for charity.
More than 1,500 people took part in the Rainbow Run in support of Children’s Hospice South West.
Participants passed through eight paint stations, each showering them in a burst of colourful powder-paint along the 5km fun run.
The RAF St Mawgan estate, typically used for tri-service frontline training, was for the 11th year in a row, transformed into an event village filled with live music, games and food, offering a lively atmosphere for the runners and supporters.
A spokesperson for Children’s Hospice South West said: “Runners and walkers had a day full of all colours of the rainbow.
“There were so many smiles and lots of memories made.
“Having participants from every postcode in Cornwall, Plymouth and beyond has meant so much, and incredibly they have collectively raised around £100,000 to support vital care for babies, children and young people.
“Thank you to our incredible venue, supporters, volunteers, local businesses, entertainment and vendors who we simply couldn’t have done this without them.”
The Rainbow Run has been supported by Corporal Dominic Main, who works within the Engineering Squadron Quality and Continuous Improvement Cell at RAF St Mawgan.
He yet again volunteered to lead the mammoth task of organising the logistics and every military aspect of the event providing a platform to bring the community together to help the Children’s Hospice South West raise money and awareness for the invaluable work the charity does in caring for children with life-limiting conditions and supporting their families. The funds will help ensure that the hospice can continue providing essential care and services to families across the Southwest.
Corporal Main said: “The energy and enthusiasm at the Rainbow Run is always so inspiring.
“It’s incredible to see the community keep on coming together year after year, not just for a run event but for a cause that truly makes a difference in people’s lives.”
The Station Commander, Wing Commander Helen Simpson said: “Children’s Hospice South West provides extraordinary care for children and families when it’s needed most, and we are incredibly proud to support such a meaningful cause. The Rainbow Run is a shining example of how our station, our personnel, and our community can come together with colour, joy and purpose to make a real difference.”
Lions Clubs from across Cornwall turned out in force to support the Rainbow Run.
Members assisted with marshalling, cheering on runners, and helping to keep the event safe and fun for all.
Newquay Towan Blystra Lions Club president Heather Stanley said: “It’s always inspiring to see our communities come together in such a joyful way for an important cause.
“Children’s Hospice South West does incredible work, and we’re proud to play even a small part in helping them make a difference.”
Organisers encourage those who couldn’t attend to donate, spread the word and keep the momentum going.
