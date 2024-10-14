IN true Looe style, the town came together to help celebrate Looe Primary Academy’s 40th birthday.
The school which is part of the Bridge Schools Trust invited parents and friends to an afternoon of celebration but also to support their bid to secure funding for two new playgrounds.
The festivities commenced with a performance by the renowned Polperro Fishermen’s Choir, and the very first person to step through the school’s doors back in 1984, Mr. Gibson, cut the event ribbon to declare the party started.
Many local groups supported the event with the RNLI Looe lifeboat station, Looe Library and Community Hub, The Lions Club of Looe and Looe Shedders all making an appearance. It was all hands on deck for the Fire Service too who came with a fire engine while the Police brought a van to lock away any ‘young offenders’ on the day giving them each a sticker when they were released.
The Looe land train transported families to and from the school which also hosted an array of entertainment and activities including singing and dancing on the main stage, pony rides, an opportunity to get up close to alpacas and parrots.
The school moved to the East Looe hill site from West Looe in 1984 after outgrowing the old site. According to former Head Malcolm Trethowan, who came to celebrate, they had campaigned for many years for a new school and eventually, this site which used to be a football pitch, was earmarked for the school. It took ages to build he remembers and even had to have an extension added before they moved in.
For current headteacher Janine Waring, who has been at the school for seven years, hosting a party for the community had two objectives. One is to continue their work to provide more opportunities for parents and families to join in at events at the school. That has been her aim since she joined, she explained: “We want the local community to be part of who we are.”
The other is to help raise funds for new playground equipment, for the junior and infant playground areas overlooking the sea.
She said: “We’re looking for £26,000 in total and we’re in the region of £10,000 at the moment. So as well as celebrating our anniversary it’s a great opportunity to fundraise as well.”
Assistant headteacher Becky Marshall, who pulled the birthday celebration together, added: “This equipment will make an enormous difference to the children at Looe Primary School. Enriching the outdoor play opportunities significantly improves children’s mental health and physical health.
“This in turn means that they will be in a better place when they are learning in the classroom.”