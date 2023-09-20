Two local ladies, Nicki Downing from Launceston and Valerie Griffiths from Roche, took part in the Children’s Hospice South West charity cycle challenge ‘Ride for Precious Lives’ in July.
The plucky two-woman team entered as the ‘Birds on Bikes’, and along with 110 other cyclists, they cycled 207 miles over 3 days from Little Harbour Hospice at St Austell, visiting Little Bridge House at Fremington (North Devon) before finishing at Charlton Farm at Wraxall near Bristol.
Both Nicki and Val are members of ‘The Widger Spoke Easies’ a local all ladies cycling group. Even though they are both experienced cyclists, they had to put in lots of extra training in the six months preceding to make sure they were physically ready for this demanding challenge.
They duly completed it in style, making new friends along the way and smiling through the miles with a few tears of joy and relief mixed in.
Nicki and Val, were assisted by the newly formed ‘Border Belles Friends group for CHSW’ based in Launceston and together they have so far fundraised a whopping £8150. They would like to say a big thank you to all the generous people who have donated money, local businesses who either sponsored them, donated raffle prizes (for the numerous fundraising activities) or provided venues where they held multiple bucket collections throughout 2023.
The whole event has raised an incredible total of £350,000 for CHSW.
CHSW is an amazing charity which provides hospice care and support for children who have short and precious lives, alongside their families in the South West Region.