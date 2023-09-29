The culmination of Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s first ever photography competition opens tomorrow at Truro Cathedral.
The 2023 Cornish Wildlife Photography Exhibition is a celebration of the county’s magnificent biodiversity with the display of 30 winning and finalist images.
The competition was separated into five categories: animals, underwater world, plants and fungi, people in nature and wildlife on my doorstep.
A ‘Young Photographer’ category was also offered for entrants under the age of 18.
Entries were judged by a team consisting of top local wildlife and photography experts Cheryl Marriott, Adrian Langdon, David Chapman and Karin Aldridge.
Locally, Georgie Ball is among the finalists in the ‘People in Nature’ category for their image ‘Walkers on top of the Cheesewring, Bodmin Moor’.
In the ‘Wildlife on my doorstep’ category are: Honey bee approaching lavender, Pelynt, Looe by Dave Taylor; Weeping Widow fungus, Storage facility, Bodmin by John Evans-Jones; and Kingfisher, Garden, Liskeard by John Hemming.
Finally, ‘Oxeye daisies, Bodmin Hospital’ by Prof. NkwNgr has made the finals of the ‘Plants and Fungi’ category.
In addition to the judge’s choices, the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite photograph, by nominating a winner for the ‘2023 People’s Choice Award’. This can be done by scanning the QR code on each of the photographs or by visiting: www.cornwallwildlifetrust.org.uk/2023-peoples-choice-award.￼
The exhibition is being held alongside an art installation by the artist Luke Jerram, whose large sculpture ‘Gaia’ is a seven metre diameter globe featuring detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, accompanied by a specially made surround-sound composition by BAFTA award winning composer Dan Jones.
The combination will create an atmosphere that invites visitors to reflect on the beauty and fragility of nature, both locally and on a global scale.￼
Cornwall Wildlife Trust spokesperson Scott Marsden said: “Our 2023 Wildlife Photography Competition aimed to inspire the people of Cornwall to discover our amazing wildlife through their cameras and smartphones.
“We wanted to encourage more people to become aware of the unique wealth of wildlife in Cornwall, whether along the coast, in our moorland, heathland, farmland, wetlands, unique temperate woodland, or in our towns and villages.
“We were blown away by both the quantity and the quality of the entries we received, with 369 individuals – some as young as six – submitting 1,101 stunning images that captured Cornwall’s wildlife and wild places. “Our finalists (and winners) have been confirmed with their incredible photography forming our 2023 Cornish Wildlife Exhibition; a celebration of Cornwall’s magnificent biodiversity. These photographs really do bring to life the range and beauty of the wildlife we are lucky enough to be surrounded by in Cornwall.
“The atmosphere and beauty of Truro Cathedral really enhances the awe and wonder to be found in the biodiversity showcased in these images. When displayed alongside the Gaia installation they invite you to reflect on the magic and mystery of our planet.
“We would like to thank our sponsors St Eval, Seasalt, Southern England Farms, Sunhouse Creative, Woodland Collection and Visit Cornwall for making this year’s competition possible. And thank you to our judges Cheryl Marriott, Adrian Langdon, David Chapman, Karin Aldridge, and wildlife broadcaster Hannah Stitfall for providing her comments on the winning photographs. As well, we would like to say a special thank you to Truro Cathedral for holding our exhibition.”
Truro Cathedral chief operating officer Sean O’Neill said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to combine the Cornwall Wildlife Trust exhibition with the Gaia exhibition taking place in October. We hope that visitors to the cathedral will enjoy these two exhibitions about our natural world in equal measure.”￼
Winners of the Cornwall Wildlife Trust Wildlife Photography Competition 2023 will be announced on Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s social media channels on the exhibition opening day (Facebook @CornwallWildlife, Instagram @cornwallwildlifetrust).
Opening and closing times of the 2023 Cornish Wildlife Photography Exhibition alternate throughout exhibition period.
For up to date visiting hours, visit Truro Cathedral’s website at www.trurocathe dral.org.uk/whats-on