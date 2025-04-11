SELF-STYLED ‘Bionic Boxing Barber’ Clint Osborne is championing the cause of men’s mental health in Cornwall.
To raise awareness of the Man Down charity, Clint had his head shaved outside his salon in St Austell.
The head shave took place in advance of his scheduled boxing bout in Plymouth with American Derek ‘Del Boy’ Diablo.
The 56-year-old barber, who has had both hips replaced, undertakes fundraising and raising awareness after his own battle with depression.
Clint moved a barber’s chair outside his salon onto the pavement where his young son Fenton used the shaver.
Clint, whose partner Nelma was on hand to oversee proceedings, received support from passing pedestrians and motorists.
Clint said: “Mental health awareness is paramount with many men and I have endured my own battle with mine.
“There’s still a lot of stigma attached to men with depression and that’s why I’m proud to be associated with the charity, Man Down, a charity that was started here in Cornwall by Ross and Brad in Falmouth. They grew that concept to over 20 locations in Cornwall.
“As an outsider, my friendship groups were very limited and I had nowhere to turn. Now, in 2025, you can reach out and get help that simply didn’t exist before.
“You can now walk into a Man Down meeting and, simply by talking to other like-minded people, you can unload your problems and burdens without judgement and leave with new friendships and new beginnings. My life has changed for the better in all ways now.
“I would urge any man suffering mental health problems to go online and look up Man Down Cornwall. See where the meetings are and, with 20 locations throughout Cornwall, you’re not too far away from attending one.
“We’re finding attendees come again and again and they want to help others too.”