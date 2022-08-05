Bid for funding to restore historic lifeboat station fails
A BID for funding to restore an historic building has failed — leaving a trust unsure as to the way ahead.
The East Looe Town Trust (ELTT) had a vision for the Grade II Listed Old Lifeboat building on the seafront that would have seen the property fully restored for a variety of uses.
The scheme had the support of the Town Council and local people and would have included a free access crew room centre on the ground floor, a community heritage project telling the story of Looe’s lifeboats, office space for the Trust, and a gallery in the former boatshed. But the Lottery Heritage Fund has rejected the Trust’s bid for £250,000.
“Some match funding had already been secured from the Carew Pole Trust, and Project Ryder, but the bulk of the funding was still required to restore the building,” said the ELTT.
“The bid may have foundered on the Heritage Lottery Fund’s post-Covid award priorities: they give a low priority to building restoration costs.”
But Trust vice-chairman Brian Galipeau said that the Trust had been confident that its bid was a strong one, satisfying the key Lottery Fund requirements.
“We were very grateful for the wholehearted support for the project from people in Looe, and sorry that we cannot deliver the much needed boost for the seafront and the Church End area of Looe that it promised,” said Brian.
“Following on from the expensive Guildhall Clocktower restoration we have just completed, the Trust has some hard decisions to make. But as things stand, the Old Lifeboat Station project cannot be delivered.”
Built in 1866, the Old Lifeboat Station was the base for three successive lifeboats until 1930 when the Ryder was withdrawn from service. The earlier sailing and rowing boats were superseded by motor powered vessels from Fowey and Plymouth.
The property was not designed for modern standards and is located in an exposed seafront position.
Patch and repair is now no longer possible and the building needs full restoration, says the Trust.
