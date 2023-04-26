CAST and crew of the hit series Beyond Paradise are set to return to the Tamar Valley and other areas of (South) East Cornwall this year, following renewal of the show for a second series and a Christmas special by the BBC.
Many locations in the Tamar Valley along the River Tamar have featured in the show, including Calstock, Pentillie Castle, Halton Quay and Weir Quay Boatyard. Owner of the Tamar Inn in Calstock Ben Williams said: "This is great news for local businesses. I’m sure many people in the area will be excited. We look forward to seeing everyone involved again."
The show, a spin-off from Death in Paradise, which stars Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton and Dylan Llewellyn, has been met with huge success, already having topped ratings as one of the UK’s most popular dramas of the year so far with an average audience of 8.7 million viewers.
Cast and crew spent time in the village in October last year when filming the final episode of the series, which features Fore Street and Calstock Quay and was broadcast on April 7, with the whole series now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.