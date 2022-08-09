‘Best event of its kind’
An annual art and craft exhibition that features the best of Cornish and Devon artists and crafters is returning to Upton Cross Parish Hall.
A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce that the summer event is back after an enforced two year break and we can’t wait to welcome you all once again.”
The much anticipated 21st Annual Art and Craft Exhibition and Sale will once again be held at Upton Cross, between Liskeard and Launceston on the B3254.
The spokesperson continued: “I think people really value somewhere where they can do their shopping that’s not corporate and bland, that supports their local community and that offers something very different. A veritable Aladdin’s cave.
“Our customers consistently tell us that this is the best event of its kind and the friendliest environment where everyone feels welcomed and comfortable.
“Our ‘pop up café’ offers a variety of delicious homemade cakes and savouries which have become an attraction in their own right.”
The event features a huge range of art works and craft items, from paintings to books, leatherware to jewellery, woodturners to dressmakers, all produced locally.
There are items to suit every pocket, from a few pence to hundreds of pounds.
They added: “We are excited to be welcoming many new artists and crafters this year.”
The event will be held on Saturday, August 13, to Saturday, August 20, at the parish hall, Upton Cross, from 10am to 6pm.
