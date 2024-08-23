Beryl Bikes is offering free unlocks on all bikes starting and ending in Saltash bays from Monday August 26.
The promotion on the electric bikes will end on November 26.
Users will be able to save £1 per ride and only pay the minutes of the journey which are charged at 15p per minute.
The saving will be automatically applied on the Beryl Bike app, and there are unlimited free unlocks on offer.
Beryl Bikes were introduced in Saltash during April in time for a connectivity trial by Saltash Town Council, with free rides on the bikes until June 26.