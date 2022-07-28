‘Bee Kind’ send off for children
The graduation party of the class of 2022 of Barbican Preschool in Looe chose the theme of ‘Bee Kind’ for their graduation party.
Sarah Sullivan, from the preschool, said: “The children have worked so hard on understanding how we can be kind to others and wanted to use this theme for their big send off and to get their ‘be kind’ message out there.
“The fantastic team of staff dressed up as bees and the room was filled with rainbows, colour and affirmations for the children and their party guests!
“Barbican Preschool strives to be a welcoming, vibrant and supportive preschool for the children and their families of Looe and surrounding areas.
“This message really shone through on the day and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house!
“Well done to all the amazing children that graduated and are on to their new adventure!”
