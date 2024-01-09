HUNDREDS of local residents braved the wet weather last week to watch the annual Liskeard Young Farmers’ Christmas charity tractor run.
Tractors covered in dazzling lights and driven by Young Farmer members made their way through Dobwalls, St Cleer, Tremar, Crow’s Nest, Pensilva, Rilla Mill, Upton Cross, Minions, Redgate and up the Parade in Liskeard.
The event was all in aid of raising money for Cancer Research UK, the Addington Fund and club funds.
Will Kitto, club chairman, said: “A massive thank you to everyone who braved the elements to watch our Charity Christmas Tractor Run and have donated.
“The event has raised £2,000 so far for our chosen charities!
“Our next fundraiser is our annual dung sale, with delivery being on Saturday, February 17.
“Contact Will 07970823597 or Erryn 07889221443 to get your orders in.”