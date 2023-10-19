The poll of 2,000 adults found almost two in five (37 per cent) love the thought of growing their own produce. More than a third (36 per cent) would like to get closer to nature and truly understand where their food comes from, from field to fork. Just over four in 10 (41 per cent) believe farmers are one of the hardest-working professions, with 37 per cent not sure they have got the skills to thrive working with farm vegetables.