Beaver project hailed a success ( )

THE Cornwall Beaver Project has marked its five-year anniversary by releasing research findings and issuing fresh calls for wild beaver releases in Britain – including on Helman Tor nature reserve near Bodmin.

Beavers could play a major role in combating flooding and biodiversity loss in the South West, according to findings shared today by the Cornwall Wildlife Trust and Beaver Trust. The wildlife organisations are calling for carefully considered wild releases of beavers to be taken forward to support wider beaver conservation efforts.

Researchers and wildlife recorders studying the beaver population at Woodland Valley Farm, home of the Cornwall Beaver Project, found the semi-aquatic animals have slowed river flow, created habitat for other native species and attracted thousands of visitors to the site through educational activities. New beaver-created wetlands and ponds have led to a significant improvement in biodiversity. Thirteen species of bird and mammal that were previously absent from the site have now been recorded. This includes the willow tit, the UK’s most threatened resident bird having declined 94% since the 1970s, and the pole cat, a species once on the brink of extinction in Britain during the early 20th century.

The beavers’ activities have also had a positive influence on the local area. University of Exeter scientists on the project team have recorded dramatic changes in water flow, thanks to the site’s dams and seven large ponds. The dams hold water in dry periods, helping to cut drought and subsequent flash flooding, reduce erosion and improve water quality. The Cornwall Beaver Project is situated upstream of Ladock near Truro – a village affected by flooding. Thanks to the work of these ‘ecosystem engineers’, water now takes over an hour to travel through the site, compared to just 15 minutes prior to the beavers’ arrival.

After being hunted to extinction in Britain 400 years ago, beavers were first reintroduced in the early 2000s. The Cornwall Beaver Project then brought beavers back to the Duchy in June 2017 following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

One male and one female, named Chewy and Willow by a public vote, were released into the five-acre enclosure on the farm. Less than a year later, two beaver kits were born – a strong signal the adults had settled into their new home.

Beavers are considered a ‘keystone species’, which means they have a highly positive impact on their environment. The animals have a unique ability to restore and maintain important wetland habitats, which are crucial for supporting other wildlife and helping to tackle climate change.

There are now five beaver enclosures located across Cornwall. Cornwall Wildlife Trust are looking at the possibility of reintroducing more beavers into the wild landscape, including at its Helman Tor nature reserve near Bodmin.