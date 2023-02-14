In celebration of His Royal Highness King Charles III’s Coronation Saltash Town Council are organising a ‘Beating of the Bounds’ event to take place on Monday, May 8.
Traditionally the event is undertaken to celebrate national events and was very popular when organised in 2022 for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
Beating of the Bounds is an ancient custom which dates back to Anglo-Saxon times. Members of the community would walk the boundaries of the parish to share the knowledge of where they lay.
The walk will be approximately five miles and take three hours, passing each of the five boundary stones.
The walk will include a brief stop at the Notter Bridge Inn and end with a cream tea at Isambard House. The Saltash Red Bus will be used for transport.
Tickets will be on sale at Saltash Library Hub and the Guildhall at the end of February.