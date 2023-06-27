THE LEGEND of the Bodmin Beast is coming to the town which it shares its name with this weekend.
As per local tradition stretching to the 1500s, a mock trial known as Gwari Bosvena is a mock play and will put the Beast of Bodmin on trial.
One chained Beast accompanied by Helliers can be seen parading through the town this Saturday, July 1.
Starting at 10 am at the Shire House Foyer, the tour across Bodmin will see the Beast visit the Weavers, Malcolm Barnecutts, Market House Arcade, Hole in the Wall, Mason's Arms and finish at the Garland Ox.
The Beast of Bodmin told attendees: "I'm really looking forward to meeting you all on Saturday. (Just thought I'd mention that I do like having my ear scratched)"
Full timetable (approximate times)
10 am - Craft Fair/Shire House Foyer, Mount Folly
11 am - The Weavers, Honey Street: Death and Resurrection
11.30 am - Malcolm Barnecutt, Fore Street: Coffee and pre-trial
12.15 pm: Market House Arcade, Fore Street: Trial of the Beast
1 pm: Hole in the Wall, Crockwell Street: Death and Resurrection
1.15 pm: Mason's Arms, Higher Bore Street: Beast's Feast and General Merriment
3 pm: Garland Ox, Higher Bore Street: General Merriment
The latest details and timings can be found on the Gwari Bosvena Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GwariBosvena/