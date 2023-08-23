The first ever Beast of Bodmin Carnival comes to the market town of Bodmin this Summer.
The free event, organised by Bodmin Jail Museum, celebrates the mysterious beast, and includes a lantern parade, live music, circus performances and fireworks.
Jess Marlton, Bodmin Jail Museum manager, said: “We’ve always been fascinated by big cat sightings on the surrounding moors and have brought those stories into the museum. This free event, a first for Bodmin, is a participatory experience, an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate local heritage.“
As part of the project, students from Bodmin College crafted their own clay masks, inspired by the legend of the Beast, to display in the museum. Members of the public have been voting for their favourite all summer, with the winning student announced at the Carnival.
Local artists Laura Frances-Martin and Jasmine Fassenfelt were invited to create giant willow creatures for the event.
“It’s been wonderful to bring the beast to life this way,” explained Laura. “Working with natural materials we were able to capture the beauty, power and personality of the beast. The lanterns will be lit up as part of the evening procession and should be a spectacular sight.”
The lanterns, depicting creatures such as cats, crows, foxes and stags, will be lit up and paraded through the streets to the jail this evening (Saturday, August 26).
The carnival is free to attend, and includes live music from The Stone River Band and the Stowes as well as circus performances from the Valerian Entertainment company.
Refreshments will be available throughout the Carnival with a Beast of a Feast served in the Courtyard from 12 noon, including a hog roast, Cornish pasties and ice-creams.
“We’re so excited to bring the Beast to life with this event,” continued Bodmin Jail Museum’s Jess Marlton, “and look forward to sharing the legend with the local community.”
The Beast of Bodmin Carnival takes place at Bodmin Jail Museum on Saturday, August 26, from noon until late. For more information, see bodminjail.org or connect with Bodmin Jail on social media.