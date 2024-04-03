AN organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has confirmed today that the new Banking Hub in Saltash will be located at 15 Lower Fore Street.
It will be the third hub run by Cash Access UK to open in Cornwall. There are temporary hubs currently operational in Helston and Looe.
The hub, when it opens, will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.
It will also offer a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the Hub.
Community bankers will work on rotation, with a different bank available on each day of the week — Monday, Barclays; Tuesday, Lloyds; Wednesday, Halifax; Thursday, NatWest; Friday, Santander.
Mayor of Saltash, Cllr Richard Bickford said: “I am sure we are all pleased and relieved that progress is being made towards the opening of the Banking Hub. The chosen location has flat easy access, albeit at one end of the town centre. The new hub will also ensure that a long-term vacant unit is put to a good use again.”