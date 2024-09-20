THIS year’s Banger Rally Challenge got underway in Charlestown on Saturday when dozens of vehicles set off on their week-long trip to Split, Croatia, whilst raising money for charity.
Split or Bust sees participants travel through some of Europe’s most scenic routes with many competitions to be contested along the way. The drivers are raising money for various charities including Cornwall Hospice Care, Marie Curie, Children’s Hospice South West and the Merlin Centre.
Charlestown was a hive of activity with live music from Them Vandalz, charity stands, food stalls, a photo booth, as well as the runners and riders all lining-up with their chariots ready to depart on the fundraising adventure.
The award for best car went to a Volvo limousine which resembled an RNLI lifeboat, with the crew onboard raising money for St Ives and Penlee RNLI lifeboat stations. Nearly all the cars taking part are worth less than £1,000 and are more than 15 years old.
Former Truro mayor Steven Webb, who has been taking on the Cornwall 500 challenge to raise money for the Cornwall Air Ambulance, led the convoy out of the bustling harbour in front of a buoyant crowd.
This is the 11th outing for the Banger Rally Challenge, the first of which took the bangers on a trip to Monte Carlo back in 2011.
The end of the trip will see further prizes handed out to the overall winning team. Victors also receive the challenge’s coveted piston trophies, while awards will also be handed out to each of the seven stage winners.
Over the course of the event’s tenure, which was set up by Tom Marshall and Gary Warren of St Austell Round Table, has seen more than £1.2-million collectively raised for local charities. Last year raised £52,000.