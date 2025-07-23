Representatives from Gweek Seal Sanctuary and British Divers Marine Life Rescue – who have been pressing for action – were in the public gallery to hear the debate. Reform UK councillor Rowland O’Connor, a scuba instructor, said he fully supported the motion as he had seen the impact. Fellow Reform councillor Paul Cador, who also supported the proposal, asked who would police a ban and how it would be funded. He was told it didn’t need to be policed as the motion was calling for a voluntary ban.