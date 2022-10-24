Bale sculptures for National Young Farmers week
Sunday 30th October 2022 7:00 am
Pelynt
To celebrate National Young Farmers week club members from all over the local area have been busy creating bale displays. This year’s theme was ‘Back British Farming’, to promote the amazing work British farmers do.
Pelynt Young Farmers created a cow sculpture for National Young farmers week. The sculpture can be seen at West Wayland. Pelynt tinsel tractor run will be held on December 18.
Liskeard Young Farmers created a colourful bale stack with Back British Farming painted onto it.
Landrake Young Farmers also created a bale stack to support British farming. You can see this sculpture at Trerulefoot, A38 heading toward Saltash just before the roundabout.
