DAPPER Noel Fielding has been spotted in Charlestown wearing another outlandish outfit — this time it is a highwayman’s costume for the filming of the latest series of his Dick Turpin show.
Bake Off host Noel, 51, was pictured in Charlestown in his full outfit for the new Apple TV+ series.
‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin’ is currently filming its second series.
One onlooker said: “Noel was in full costume as Dick Turpin. But because of the way he normally dresses people probably thought he was on holiday and popping to the shops.”