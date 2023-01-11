Due to these pressures, Cornwall Council has been forced to intervene at two care establishments in Cornwall, including Four Seasons Community Care in Torpoint. Andy Virr, Cornwall Council Cabinet member for ASC, said: “The transfer of care, totalling 1,385 hours a week, has now been re-provided through our provider failure and provider of last resort protocol. I would like to take this opportunity to formally note my thanks to Corserv, our partners who have taken on the workforce and the provision of care on our behalf.