It has been reported that more than 1,000 people in Cornwall are waiting for an assessment for adult social care following a rise in demand for the services.
With Cornwall’s social care system currently under pressure, patients are experiencing delays in a number of areas.
However, there are severe delays in providing care packages, leading to people being stuck in hospitals waiting to be discharged.
The latest figures reported by LDRS explain that 109 people are at home without care or support, while waiting for services. On top of this, Adult Social Care (ASC) now have 1,069 people waiting for assessment.
Due to these pressures, Cornwall Council has been forced to intervene at two care establishments in Cornwall, including Four Seasons Community Care in Torpoint. Andy Virr, Cornwall Council Cabinet member for ASC, said: “The transfer of care, totalling 1,385 hours a week, has now been re-provided through our provider failure and provider of last resort protocol. I would like to take this opportunity to formally note my thanks to Corserv, our partners who have taken on the workforce and the provision of care on our behalf.
“At the time of writing we remain in business continuity mode, which enables us to deploy our resources to ensure our absolute critical activity is prioritised to meet the needs of our local population.”
A spokesperson for Four Seasons Community Care said: “Four Seasons Community Care will be transferring to another provider in early 2023, and we have been working with Cornwall Council and NHS Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board (ICB) to identify an alternative provider.
“We are now in talks with Corserv Care, a council-owned company, who are planning to take over the running of the business from Four Seasons. We understand from Cornwall Council and Corserv Care that our clients will continue to receive care and support from their regular carers, and will see little change to the arrangements currently in place.
“We would like to take this opportunity to wish you all the very best for the future. To our staff, we thank you for your dedication and hard work over the years, and to our clients, we have been very proud to support you all.”