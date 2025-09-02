A National Trust property in Torpoint is bursting with activities this autumn, offering something for families, art lovers, and history buffs alike.
For those with a creative streak, Antony House and Garden’s “Nature and Connection: Creative Art Workshop” on October 3 (10.30am to 12.30pm) invites visitors to explore nature through drawing, painting, and mixed media. Priced at £12 per person, no booking is needed.
Garden enthusiasts can enjoy the Treemendous Trees Trail (September 2 to October 30, 12pm to 5pm). The interactive trail explores Antony’s impressive tree collection and is free with normal admission.
Families can also take part in Autumn Bingo (September 2 to October 9, 12pm to 5pm), hunting for 20 seasonal objects around the house and garden. Complete your card and collect a sticker reward at Visitor Welcome.
Children will love the Childhood House Trail (September 2 to October 30, 12.30pm to 4pm), revealing what life was like for young residents at Antony.
Heritage Open Days (September 16 to 18) bring history to life. Highlights include the Antony at War and VE Day 80 walking talk (1.30pm to 2pm), a vintage book fair (12pm to 4.30pm), and free entry to the house and garden during the three-day event.
October half-term fun comes with the Antony Pumpkin Hunt (October 28 to 30, 12pm to 4.30pm). Follow the pumpkins around the garden to uncover ghoulish activities, with a £3 trail fee that includes a sheet and pumpkin prize.
Finally, the Guided Garden Tour on October 30 (1.30pm to 2.30pm) gives visitors an insider look at Antony House’s garden, led by one of the estate’s gardeners. This free event requires booking and normal admission.
Visitors can enjoy the beauty of the gardens, explore the house, as well as take part in engaging activities for all ages.
