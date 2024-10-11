A PRIVATE collection of art, antiques and furniture from the Trethill estate near Sheviock will come to auction on October 16. Described as a “wildly romantic yet characteristically sturdy” early Victorian property, Trethill House was designed by Plymouth architect George Wightwick, a student of Sir John Soane. Past owners of the estate include the distinguished naval officer Capt Samuel Wallis, a Pacific ocean explorer who was celebrated for making the first European landfall on Tahiti in June 1767. On his death in 1795, Trethill went to his cousin Ann Wallis, who left the estate to her eldest son, the Revd Samuel Wallis, in 1836. Wallis employed George Wightwick to build a new villa in the picturesque Italianate style. Trethill House has latterly been owned by Jonathan Bulmer and has featured beautifully redesigned rooms by his nephew, interior designer Edward Bulmer. The house contained Bulmer’s collection of antiques, furniture and fine and decorative arts, with works by Thomas and William Daniell, Richard Westmacott, Sir Henry Raeburn and Sir Edwin Landseer. Together, the pieces meld together to form an “arcadia for collectors”, say auctioneers Dreweatts.