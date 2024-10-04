WHEN so many of you lent Labour your vote at the last election — people who had previously supported the Conservatives, Greens, or Liberal Democrats — you did so because you wanted action on the climate crisis. You made your voices heard, and I’m here to deliver on the environment. Together, we will ensure South East Cornwall gets the leadership it needs on the environment, on jobs, and on securing our future.
I’m not new to this fight. Before parliament, I was an environmentalist and conservationist, and those experiences have shaped the work I do today. Whether it’s standing up for sustainable farming or protecting our coastline from rising sea levels, I know what’s at stake. Many of you have reached out to me, urging me to back the Climate and Nature Bill, and I’m proud to support it. We need legislation that delivers real action through legally binding targets to restore biodiversity, protect habitats, and tackle pollution head-on. It’s about reversing the devastating trends we’ve seen in wildlife loss and ensuring a future where our children can enjoy the beauty of our natural world.
Part of what I love about South East Cornwall is that we’re already leading the way. In places like the Tamar Valley, regenerative farming and habitat protection efforts are showing what’s possible. But we can’t rest on what’s already happening; I’m pushing for more funding, more support, and more action. Our incredible region with its proud farming heritage, has the opportunity to thrive economically and environmentally.
As co-chair of the APPG on Sustainable Finance, I’m also making sure that when we talk about the future, we’re talking about a greener economy that works for everyone. We need to protect our food security by supporting long term, sustainable farming and fishing practices that are economically viable, protect the planet, and put food on the table for families. Our farmers and fishers are at the heart of this community. They’ve been safeguarding our land and sea for generations, and it’s time we give them the support they deserve to keep doing that. This will take long-term thinking and a stable financial platform.
But there’s more we can do. As part of Labour’s environment campaign, I’m pushing for bold, ambitious action on the climate emergency. Yes, we will need to reduce carbon emissions but this transition to new ways of doing things provides huge opportunities—opportunities that Cornwall can be at the forefront of by creating jobs, slashing energy bills, and making our communities healthier. Here in South East Cornwall, we have an incredible opportunity to lead the way with green jobs. We can be at the forefront of renewable energy, whether it’s wind, solar, or tidal power. GB Energy’s plans for our region could bring hundreds of new, well-paid jobs to our doorstep.
That’s the kind of future I’m fighting to deliver for us in parliament. You trusted me to fight for South East Cornwall, and I’m doing everything I can to make sure we build a better future together.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall