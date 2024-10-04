But there’s more we can do. As part of Labour’s environment campaign, I’m pushing for bold, ambitious action on the climate emergency. Yes, we will need to reduce carbon emissions but this transition to new ways of doing things provides huge opportunities—opportunities that Cornwall can be at the forefront of by creating jobs, slashing energy bills, and making our communities healthier. Here in South East Cornwall, we have an incredible opportunity to lead the way with green jobs. We can be at the forefront of renewable energy, whether it’s wind, solar, or tidal power. GB Energy’s plans for our region could bring hundreds of new, well-paid jobs to our doorstep.