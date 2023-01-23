The sale started with a Cornish beam engine model, engineered and made by W R Simpson of the Royal Flying Corps, achieving £2,100 at the hammer. Other collectables saw terrific global and national interest. A Fairbairn-Sykes style British marine fighting knife saw bidders battle it out at £370 while a Scottish Regimental Dirk to the 42nd Regiment (Black Watch) dirk impressed at £1150 at the hammer. A Leica M3 camera (£1,100), a carved mother of pearl box (£1,500), a cased leucistic taxidermy otter (£920), a 1930’s Poole pottery bowl (£880) and four Beatles’ flexi discs (£210) were other collectors’ items that caught bidders eyes.