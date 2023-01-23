Over the years they have been filmed for the BBC1 Antiques Road Trip series and by Channel4 Posh Pawnbrokers and even the popular BBC Flog It!
Their progressive and forward thinking saleroom has repeatedly proven it gets the best prices for its clients and their professional, hard working, committed and dedicated team ensure people’s valued items get the greatest possible exposure to obtain the best market price.
Clarks’ continue into 2023 with their next sale on Thursday, January 26, the first since their sparkling and fantastically exciting sale on New Year’s Day in front of an extremely busy saleroom:
The three Brian Shield’s oil paintings attracted much interest with the one titled “The Ice Skaters” attracting the highest hammer price at £7200. Other paintings in the sale attracted much interest including a small James Lawton Wingate (£520) and significant auction interest achieved for contemporary artist Marjana Wjasnova, with many of her works selling above guide prices.
The sale started with a Cornish beam engine model, engineered and made by W R Simpson of the Royal Flying Corps, achieving £2,100 at the hammer. Other collectables saw terrific global and national interest. A Fairbairn-Sykes style British marine fighting knife saw bidders battle it out at £370 while a Scottish Regimental Dirk to the 42nd Regiment (Black Watch) dirk impressed at £1150 at the hammer. A Leica M3 camera (£1,100), a carved mother of pearl box (£1,500), a cased leucistic taxidermy otter (£920), a 1930’s Poole pottery bowl (£880) and four Beatles’ flexi discs (£210) were other collectors’ items that caught bidders eyes.
Silver saw strong bidding throughout with most pieces exceeding weight prices. A five piece silver service made £1,500 at the hammer while a James Mckay Edinburgh silver three piece made £680. An Edwardian 1908 London silver pen and ink stand by Hawksworth Eyre & Co Ltd impressed at £400 with a small Peter Henderson Deere hot water and coffee pot from the same era, making £330. A Russian niello silver snuff box (£360) and a small George III silver sugar basket (£170), also found new homes.
A large antique ring set with what was believed to be Russian colour change alexandrite of approximately 10.26ct framed with diamonds succeeded in achieving £5,000 at the hammer. Many of the gold items were selling on weight or above too with £540 for a 9ct gold box chain and a square curb link necklace making £440. A diamond and sapphire ring came in at £620 while a matching pair of earrings achieved £600.
Antique jewellery has a very strong following globally and an antique gold snake ring set with three small diamonds, made £600 with a Georgian memorial ring making £620. Watches too remain extremely popular. A Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust with fault made £3,800 and an Omega RAF watch £1,050. A gold plated gents Omega secured £270 & a small Benson watch, despite faults, made £120.
Entries sought for further sales at 2a2b Heathlands Road Industrial Estate, Heathlands Road, PL14 4DH.
For more information visit www.clarksauctionrooms.com or call 01579 349960/07756 070198.