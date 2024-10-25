AN artist is leading a Cornwall-wide initiative to maintain an annual and much-loved open studios event for 2025.
For 20 years, the annual event saw artists and makers across Cornwall open their doors to the public for nine days in May and June.
Following the end of European funding and the challenging financial landscape for arts charities, Creative Kernow had to announce the end of Open Studios Cornwall in September.
However, with the support of a group of dedicated artists spearheaded by Jeremy Sanders, Cornwall Open Studios has been set up to keep the tradition alive.
On Cornwall Open Studios’ new website (www.cornwallopenstudios.co.uk), artists and makers can read all about the new organisation that’s carrying on the twenty-year history of open studios in Cornwall.
In due course, the website will allow artists to be able to upload up to 60 images of their work and update their web page 24/7. This means they and their work will be showcased 365 days a year, not just during the all-important nine days of Cornwall Open Studios. Artists will also be offered the opportunity to sign up as ‘Founder Members’.
Penzance-based Sanders, founder of Cornwall Open Studios, said: “The following on my Instagram page has been hugely encouraging and motivating. So many people are willing me on to resurrect open studios in Cornwall and our preview website going live today is a major milestone.”
From a standing start with a post on Instagram, Jeremy now has more than 1,000 followers including hundreds of artists living and working in Cornwall. For them, the annual open studios are a valued opportunity.
Artist Lucy Thomas of Canny Goose explained: “I was gutted when I heard the news and was so relieved when I saw what Jeremy was doing. The nine days of open studios are really important to me. Financially of course, but also because it’s a great opportunity to interact with visitors. Now I’ve joined Jeremy’s core team and I’m loving the journey we’re on!”
Cornwall Open Studios will run from Saturday, May 24, to Sunday, June 1, 2025.