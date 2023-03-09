The event was supported by John Reed, the chairman of the Liskeard Committee of Cancer Research UK, Meeche Hudd, the Cancer Research UK divisional fundraising manager and Dr Elizabeth Drake who opened the exhibition, a medical doctor from University Hospitals Plymouth working as a consultant anaesthetist as well as being deputy head of school for the Peninsula Medical School. In addition to the art exhibition, a big breakfast morning was held on Saturday, March 11, cooked by the Liskeard and Looe Ladies Circle and other friends of Cancer Research UK. Ninety-six breakfasts were sold.