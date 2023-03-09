The 54th annual exhibition and sale of art and craft for Cancer Research UK took over Liskeard Public Hall once again last week (March 7 till March 12) to raise money for the charity.
The event was supported by John Reed, the chairman of the Liskeard Committee of Cancer Research UK, Meeche Hudd, the Cancer Research UK divisional fundraising manager and Dr Elizabeth Drake who opened the exhibition, a medical doctor from University Hospitals Plymouth working as a consultant anaesthetist as well as being deputy head of school for the Peninsula Medical School. In addition to the art exhibition, a big breakfast morning was held on Saturday, March 11, cooked by the Liskeard and Looe Ladies Circle and other friends of Cancer Research UK. Ninety-six breakfasts were sold.
Frances Foulkes, one of the organisers explained: ‘‘They were queuing out of the door, some of the food was very kindly donated and it was very successful.’’
Last year the exhibition raised more than £13,000. This year 123 pictures which includes, paintings, photographs and collages, were sold.
The Liskeard Committee of Cancer Research UK gratefully acknowledges the receipt of a grant from Liskeard Town Council of £526 which has gone towards the cost of hiring rooms in the Public Hall during the week of the Exhibition and Sale of Art and Craft. This sum will help more money to be used for research and is much appreciated.
The final total amount of how much money has been raised will be announced at a later date.