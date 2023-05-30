Police were called to a property in Bodgara Way, Liskeard shortly after 6pm last night (May 29) following reports of a verbal altercation and a man in possession of a bat.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police explained: "Units including armed officers and the police helicopter attended the scene and engaged with the man who came out of the property.
"A 38-year-old man from Saltash was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into police custody. He was later released with no further action being taken in relation to this matter."