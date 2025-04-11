COLLEAGUES at Appleby Westward in Saltash are joining SPAR UK to celebrate a major milestone in its ongoing partnership with Marie Curie, after collectively raising £4-million for the charity since 2017.
Last year, Appleby Westward - SPAR UK’s South West distribution and wholesaler – together with SPAR shops across the region raised over £61,000 for Marie Curie through fundraising activity and events.
Marie Curie is the UK’s leading end of life charity, providing expert care and support for people with any terminal illness and their loved ones.
Through a combination of national campaigns, regional fundraising, and supplier collaborations, SPAR has made a significant impact on the charity’s ability to deliver essential end of life care in communities across the UK.